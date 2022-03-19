Why The Batman Is Bombing In China

Superhero blockbusters have conquered the cinematic landscape in recent years. With four Marvel titles in the top 10 top-grossing movies of all time, it's no surprise that studios such as Disney and Warner Bros. keep churning out movies of this ilk with their Marvel and DC franchises, respectively. Of course, it's still possible for these flicks to encounter difficulties and underperform in certain regions.

Matt Reeves' "The Batman" is the latest superhero offering to grace the big screen. The film stars Robert Pattinson as a grungier version of Bruce Wayne, tasked with cleaning up Gotham City through a combination of detective work and good old-fashioned beatdowns. However, he finds himself up against a greater threat than common thugs when The Riddler (Paul Dano) goes on a calculated killing spree. The investigation forces Batman to team up with GCPD's Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), in order to get to the bottom of the complex mystery.

Despite being one of the Dark Knight's least family-friendly movies to date, "The Batman" is a hit in most territories as of this writing. Unfortunately, the film isn't enjoying much box office success in China due to circumstances beyond its control.