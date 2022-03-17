Kevin Feige Gave Sam Raimi One Very Specific Note On Doctor Strange 2
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is coming, and judging by the various small details in the movie's trailer, the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be about to change in a truly profound way. With multiple Stephen Stranges (Benedict Cumberbatch), a fully-powered Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and an oddly familiar voice that sounds a whole lot like Patrick Stewart (who famously plays Professor X in 20th Century Studios' "X-Men" franchise), things seem to be careening toward some pretty odd and awesome places.
As the visionary director of horror classics like "The Evil Dead" and pioneering superhero tentpole movies like the Tobey Maguire "Spider-Man" films, Sam Raimi is quite likely the perfect choice to direct what might be the weirdest, trippiest MCU movie yet. Still, even a man with his glowing résumé isn't above getting advice from Kevin Feige, whose overarching vision of the MCU is bar none. In fact, Feige has now revealed that he had one very particular note about Raimi's work on "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
Kevin Feige told Sam Raimi to stay true to himself
Don't worry, Kevin Feige had no intention of harnessing the energetic and groundbreaking filmmaking style Sam Raimi is so famous for. On the contrary, the MCU chief has told Empire that he specifically told Raimi to embrace his inner Sam Raimi-ness, to the point that the director has apparently reached very, very deep into his bag of tricks.
"We want [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness] to be a Sam Raimi movie," Feige stated, and went on to reveal that he specifically told Raimi that the director's signature style should be an integral component of the movie. "We would give notes like, 'This action is cool –- you're competing with Avengers and Spider-Man, no problem –- but don't forget the Sam Raimi parts.'" You will see just how Sam Raimi it is, in ways that will make fans of 'Evil Dead II' very happy."
Yes, it appears that Feige's team actually encouraged Raimi to embrace his "Evil Dead II"-era weirdness and comedic darkness. While it remains to be seen just how much of this side of Raimi makes it in the finished product, the fact that Feige is happy to publicly tease it suggests that the "Doctor Strange" sequel will be an even wilder ride than fans dared to dream.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is released on May 6, 2022.