Kevin Feige Gave Sam Raimi One Very Specific Note On Doctor Strange 2

Don't worry, Kevin Feige had no intention of harnessing the energetic and groundbreaking filmmaking style Sam Raimi is so famous for. On the contrary, the MCU chief has told Empire that he specifically told Raimi to embrace his inner Sam Raimi-ness, to the point that the director has apparently reached very, very deep into his bag of tricks.

"We want [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness] to be a Sam Raimi movie," Feige stated, and went on to reveal that he specifically told Raimi that the director's signature style should be an integral component of the movie. "We would give notes like, 'This action is cool –- you're competing with Avengers and Spider-Man, no problem –- but don't forget the Sam Raimi parts.'" You will see just how Sam Raimi it is, in ways that will make fans of 'Evil Dead II' very happy."

Yes, it appears that Feige's team actually encouraged Raimi to embrace his "Evil Dead II"-era weirdness and comedic darkness. While it remains to be seen just how much of this side of Raimi makes it in the finished product, the fact that Feige is happy to publicly tease it suggests that the "Doctor Strange" sequel will be an even wilder ride than fans dared to dream.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is released on May 6, 2022.