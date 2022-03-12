New Images From Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Tease An Intriguing Multiverse Location

Empire unveiled new images from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." These two new images include Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), with one in particular also focusing on Strange and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) trapped in what appears to be a holding area. Another image also shows Doctor Strange standing in special cuffs.

Based on the nature of these images, which tease the arrest of Doctor Strange that we see in the official trailer, and the consistency of the outfit worn by Cumberbatch, it seems we're getting a new look at the location where Strange will have to answer for his reality-destroying crimes. If these images are indeed from this same trailer scene, then we're getting another view of where the shadowy tribunal (also seen in the official trailer) operates.

Speculation abounds among fans that this tribunal we see is the comics team known as the Illuminati to the MCU. In Marvel Comics, this group is a think tank and also, quietly, one of the most major groups operating in the Marvel universe. The Illuminati was created to deal with threats to Earth by outside forces, and, based on Iron Man surmising that if they made their individual knowledge collective, they stood a better chance of taking preventive measures. Both Professor Xavier, representing mutants, and Doctor Strange, representing sorcerers, were on the tribunal at its genesis.

In the MCU series "Loki," written by "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" scribe Michael Waldron, the multiverse is opened as the result of Sylvie killing He Who Remains. It seems likely this version is more intended to keep the multiverse safe from potential threats, which could explain why the group targets Strange and America.