Bill Hader Shares Exciting News About Barry Season 3 And Beyond

Fans of the hitman-turned hopeful actor won't have to wait much longer for the show's return. While speaking with Collider, Bill Hader said that there is only a month left of filming for the upcoming season. He also confirmed in the interview that fans could expect eight episodes, with five of them directed by Hader himself, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. After all, Hader sat behind the director's chair for a few episodes of previous seasons.

It's great to hear that production on the latest season of "Barry" is near wrapping up, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic initially shut down and delayed any shooting for it, per Deadline. However, the time off wasn't for naught for the series, as Hader noted earlier this year on "Late Night with Seth Myers" that the script for "Barry" Season 4 is already done. When asked in the Collider interview about Season 4, Hader said the script's completion caused him and the show's writers to make some significant changes to the 3rd season.

"We mapped out Season 4 and then went back and started laying stuff in Season 3 that could be in Season 4, and it was really helpful, he said in the Collider interview. "It was kind of like a great way of, I mean Season 3, we end up kind of fully overhauling a lot of elements of it because we had written [Season 4]."

Season 4 also hasn't been officially picked up by HBO, but considering the series' previous success, it's likely that HBO will greenlight that one as well.