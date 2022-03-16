The Gold Rush Star Who Has Appeared In The Most Episodes After Parker Schnabel

At this point it's safe to say that Parker Schnabel is easily the most recognizable star to come out of Discovery's highly popular reality series "Gold Rush" -– as evidenced by the absolutely astounding number of episodes that he's starred in. Parker Schnabel has appeared in a mind-boggling 240 episodes of "Gold Rush," far more than any other member of the show (via IMDb). In many ways, Parker has become the face of the series itself: a young miner with a lot to prove, and an unwavering determination to pull in as much gold as possible year in and year out.

Schnabel also embodies the tough, grueling atmosphere that makes "Gold Rush" so unique amongst other reality series. He is possibly one of the most gold-hungry bosses in the entire series, and regularly pays his crew to work absurdly long hours in horrendous conditions. While Schnabel may be the most recognizable member of the series, fellow miner Tony Beets comes in at a close second -– having appeared in the second most episodes of the series behind Schnabel.