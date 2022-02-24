Why Some Gold Rush Fans Are Worried About Parker Schnabel

In fact, Reddit user No-Sorbet-8356 is so worried about Parker Schnabel, they started an entire "What's Wrong With Parker?" thread to talk it over with other "Gold Rush" fans. And they opened the conversation with a post reading, "This whole season, Parker has seemed extra distant. He hides in his hoodie during gold weighs and seems uncomfortable around the other guys. He may just be stressed..."

They're not alone in noticing the stark change in Schnabel's demeanor. While Redditor bottom's post stating, "Parker hates filming" chalks the change up to the miner being over starring in a hit TV, others aren't so sure. User K0ND0IT actually believes this season's struggles are finally taking a toll on the young prospector, posting, "till this most recent weigh he was looking down the rough end of being millions and millions in the hole without surety that it was going to pay off."

User drgreenthumb87 clearly agrees, noting the pressure of running a business in the public spotlight is probably also weighing on Schnabel, "Nothing is 'wrong' with him. He's not a professional actor... The guy's running a multi-million dollar company and doing it on TV, he's human." Meanwhile, TimD_43 thinks the thrill of the "Gold Rush" hunt may be wearing off as Schnabel's enterprise continues to grow, offering, "Parker is no longer the kid playing in the dirt, he's spending most of his time in an office, dealing with paperwork and budgets and payrolls and worrying about what will happen if his plans don't work out the way he hopes they will."

Whatever the case, "Gold Rush" fandom clearly remains concerned over Parker Schnabel's well-being.