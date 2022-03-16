Chicago Fire's Daniel Kyri Reveals How His Background Helped Him Bond With His Co-Stars - Exclusive

According to Kyri, he, Greensmith, and Rosende spend a lot of time together off set, saying he's "grateful" that they get along "really well." Part of that bonding comes from his connection to Chicago, as he has been able to show them a good time around town.

"Coming into the show, from day one, I've always felt really welcomed by everybody, and I know that they have as well, but the difference is, even as part of the younger cast on the show, I have a lot of established roots in the community, in Chicago, being from here that they didn't," says Kyri. "They would come to me and be like, 'We don't want to just work, we want to experience the city.' So, part of our connection has been me showing them what I call My Chicago, which is a blend of some of the touristy stuff, like an architecture tour or something like that. I also take them to one of my favorite spots, The Hideout, for a poetry slam night or a comedy show. Or I might take them to see some live music or whatever. We've really bonded through me being able to show them my version of Chicago, the Chicago that I know and love."

Those around-town experiences have only strengthened their bond, both onscreen and off. "My relationship with them is really great, and it's growing," says Kyri. "We are at the point where we're legit homies. It's not just the work connection, we've gone on a couple trips together and done stuff like that. It's a lot smoother [than the dynamic shown on 'Chicago Fire']. I have a lot less eye-roll moments in our real relationship [Laughs]."

Season 10 of "Chicago Fire" airs Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC.