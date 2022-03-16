Ukrainian President's Comedy Series Has Returned To Netflix

Over the past few weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has displayed a tremendous amount of courage in his fight against the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy's heroic rhetoric and unwavering dedication to his country (despite the overwhelming odds he is currently facing) have made him incredibly popular among western media outlets, many of whom are praising him as a beacon of hope amidst the violence and chaos that continues to consume his country. Indeed, his iconic "I need ammunition, not a ride," quote (reported to have come after the U.S. offered Zelenskyy the chance to evacuate his country) has become a rallying cry for all those who support Ukraine, and further solidified just how inspiring Zelenskyy's leadership truly is (via The Washington Post).

Yet, as far as wartime leaders come, Zelenskyy no doubt seemed an unlikely choice at the start of Russia's invasion, as he only began his political career after acting as the Ukrainian President in a satirical comedy series called "Servant of the People." In the series, Zelenskyy played a high school history teacher who becomes the Ukrainian President after he records a viral video ranting about Ukraine's corrupt government.

For all those wishing to watch Zelenskyy display his acting prowess (and indeed, see the role that launched him into his political career), you're in luck, as "Servant of the People" has recently returned to Netflix's streaming catalogue.