Zelenskyy's Sitcom Is Gaining Momentum In Other Countries

All eyes have been on Ukraine in recent days following Russia's invasion of the country and the violence that has ensued across the nation. The invasion has resulted in deadly attacks, hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing their homes, and an influx of global sanctions on Russia in an effort to halt the violence (via NBC News). The world has found a hero in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was elected to office in 2019 following Ukraine's revolution in 2014 (via The Economist). Zelenskyy has found worldwide support as he defends his country against the attack, rather than fleeing and ensuring his personal safety. He's also been encouraging citizens to stand their ground and fight for their home against the invasion led by Russian President Vladimir Putin (via Washington Post).

Zelenskyy has always been an opponent of corruption, even before his recent career in national politics. Prior to becoming president, Zelenskyy worked in the entertainment industry as a comedian and actor. He has over a dozen acting and producing credits on his IMDb page, with his most popular being his satirical comedy series "Servant of the People," which premiered in 2015 on Ukraine's 1+1 network.

"Servant of the People" may not have been well-known outside of Ukraine prior to the 2022 conflict. But since Zelenskyy has garnered the attention of the world, it has reignited a larger interest in the politician's early acting career.