Moon Knight's Costume Has One Important Similarity To The Batman's

This month comic book fans are being spoiled in the best way possible with not one but two knights making their action-packed debut. Following the long-overdue appearance of Robert Pattinson's "The Batman," now officially out, we've also got Marvel's "Moon Knight" coming in to land in just over two weeks as well. It's almost fitting that both these vigilantes are sharing the same month giving the long-time comparison between Gotham's great protector and the feared fist of Khonshu during their time as comic book characters.

For years, the latter has often been referred to as Marvel's take on a Dark Knight (well, it is kind of right there in the name). A reclusive hero that prefers to go solo, his gadgetry is often a literal display of his moon-shaped obsession the same way Bruce Wayne makes all of his gear bat-shaped as well. Now it looks like the argument will only be growing stronger that one often copies the other following the release of the latest preview for the new Disney+ series. As it turns out, besides that huge flowing cape and an intimidating outfit, Moon Knight looks to be storing an equally lethal bit of kit like Pattinson's hero, and it's been right there in front of us this whole time.