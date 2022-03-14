Samuel L. Jackson Might Have Dropped A Major Secret Invasion Spoiler
Samuel L. Jackson is getting a Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries of his own when he stars as Nick Fury in the upcoming "Secret Invasion" series on Disney+. Fury himself last appears in 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home," when a mid-credits scene reveals that he and Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders) were impersonated by the Skrull characters Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn) while Fury actually lives in space in a Skrull command ship, signaling his partnership with the shape-shifting alien race. A scene in the most recent "Spider-Man" movie confirms that Fury is still off-world, where he will presumably be when "Secret Invasion" kicks off.
Not much is known yet about "Secret Invasion," which started filming in the fall of 2021 and is expected to release before 2022 is up (via ComicBook.com). The series is based on a 2008 Marvel Comics storyline that reveals the Skrulls have been quietly infiltrating Earth by way of impersonation for years, leading to an outright invasion. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Collider in 2021 that the studio wasn't seeking to adapt the original comic's ambitious crossover event with the miniseries and instead focus on showcasing Jackson and Mendelsohn's characters. Feige has kept a tight lid on new casting announcements for the series; while Kingsley Ben Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Carmen Ejogo will appear, almost nothing is about their characters yet.
Samuel L. Jackson appears to have confirmed Martin Freeman's involvement in Secret Invasion
During an audience-recorded interview, Jackson appeared to absentmindedly confirm that Martin Freeman will appear in the upcoming "Secret Invasion" miniseries on Disney+. Jackson named Freeman as a cast member while remarking on the project's impressive casting, naming Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke as exciting actors to work with on the upcoming series (via Twitter). Freeman, who plays CIA operative Everett Ross in the MCU, last appeared in 2018's "Black Panther," when King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) announces to the rest of the world that Wakanda will share its scientific capabilities with the rest of the planet. Ross spends much of the film alongside T'Challa after he is injured during a mission; T'Challa's unlikely decision to help Ross, an outsider to Wakanda, serves as an example of how he can help Wakanda move forward.
There hasn't been much news on Martin Freeman's future in the MCU recently; while he confirmed to Collider in 2021 that he will appear in "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever," he appeared not to know what Ryan Coogler's plan for the film looked like in the wake of Boseman's death. It's also unclear as of yet whether or not Everett Ross was snapped out of existence by Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War." The second "Black Panther" film is scheduled to release in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022; it's unclear whether "Secret Invasion" will start airing its six episodes before or after that release date (via Variety).