Samuel L. Jackson Might Have Dropped A Major Secret Invasion Spoiler

Samuel L. Jackson is getting a Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries of his own when he stars as Nick Fury in the upcoming "Secret Invasion" series on Disney+. Fury himself last appears in 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home," when a mid-credits scene reveals that he and Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders) were impersonated by the Skrull characters Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn) while Fury actually lives in space in a Skrull command ship, signaling his partnership with the shape-shifting alien race. A scene in the most recent "Spider-Man" movie confirms that Fury is still off-world, where he will presumably be when "Secret Invasion" kicks off.

Not much is known yet about "Secret Invasion," which started filming in the fall of 2021 and is expected to release before 2022 is up (via ComicBook.com). The series is based on a 2008 Marvel Comics storyline that reveals the Skrulls have been quietly infiltrating Earth by way of impersonation for years, leading to an outright invasion. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Collider in 2021 that the studio wasn't seeking to adapt the original comic's ambitious crossover event with the miniseries and instead focus on showcasing Jackson and Mendelsohn's characters. Feige has kept a tight lid on new casting announcements for the series; while Kingsley Ben Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Carmen Ejogo will appear, almost nothing is about their characters yet.