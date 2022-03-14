Benedict Cumberbatch Makes A Bold Prediction About Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Ever since Marvel started bringing some of its most iconic characters to their own Disney+ original series, fans have never really been short on superhero content. However, it's been a few months since Marvel fans have seen anything new. Of course, the studio's still riding high off of the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which has grossed over $1.8 billion as of this writing (via Entertainment Weekly). It's an impressive feat by any measure, especially seeing how it came out during a peak in the pandemic.

The next Marvel project on deck is "Moon Knight," coming to Disney+, and not long after that, audiences will once again take a trip into alternate realities with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." That film's slated to release on May 6, and given the rumors of cameos that could appear, it could very well be one of the most popular Marvel movies ever to come out.

The actors involved are naturally staying mum on any pertinent details surrounding the flick, but that isn't stopping star Benedict Cumberbatch from promising one of the most exciting adventures to come out this year.