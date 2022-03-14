Final Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer Has Fans Losing It
Anytime Hollywood decides to take a beloved video game franchise and adapt it into a multi-million dollar blockbuster, there will always be a certain amount of backlash from fans of the film's source material. There's perhaps no better example of this than 2020's "Sonic the Hedgehog," which was famously delayed due to the incredibly negative response the film's first trailer received. Fans and critics alike were incredibly vocal in their criticism of Sonic's design, so much so that the production team delayed the film so that they could completely overhaul their main character.
It's interesting to look back at how universally-despised that original "Sonic" trailer was, especially considering how successful the film ended up being. "Sonic the Hedgehog" proved to be one of the rare video game adaptations to actually receive positive feedback from critics and fans, and was so successful that it spawned the upcoming sequel "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."
The final trailer for the sequel dropped earlier today, and (in direct contrast to the trailer for the first film) the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
Fans can hardly contain their excitement for the new film
The final trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" gives fans a brief rundown of what we can expect from the film — detailing the partnership between Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba), and showcasing some beautifully animated action sequences. Fans have been sounding off in the YouTube comment section ever since the trailer released — and it seems like most of them can barely contain their excitement for the film. "THIS MOVIE IS GOING TO BE AMAZING! I CAN'T WAIT!!" commented a user appropriately named Shadow the Hedgehog. "MAN I'M SO HYPED FOR THIS MOVIE!!!" echoed user ZeraVoltage.
Other fans took to the comments to assert that the film looks so good that it might just break the stigma surrounding "video game movies" altogether. "Seriously, the whole videogame movies are bad thing went straight out of the door with this one," wrote Teh Spearhead — an opinion that was reiterated constantly throughout the comment section. "We actually live in a time of good video game movies," wrote user Vailskibum94. "Never thought I'd see the day."
The overwhelming amount of praise and support in the comments indicates that the excitement levels for this film are through the roof, and it's clear that "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is one of the most highly-anticipated video game movies of the last few years.