Final Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer Has Fans Losing It

Anytime Hollywood decides to take a beloved video game franchise a​​nd adapt it into a multi-million dollar blockbuster, there will always be a certain amount of backlash from fans of the film's source material. There's perhaps no better example of this than 2020's "Sonic the Hedgehog," which was famously delayed due to the incredibly negative response the film's first trailer received. Fans and critics alike were incredibly vocal in their criticism of Sonic's design, so much so that the production team delayed the film so that they could completely overhaul their main character.

It's interesting to look back at how universally-despised that original "Sonic" trailer was, especially considering how successful the film ended up being. "Sonic the Hedgehog" proved to be one of the rare video game adaptations to actually receive positive feedback from critics and fans, and was so successful that it spawned the upcoming sequel "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."

The final trailer for the sequel dropped earlier today, and (in direct contrast to the trailer for the first film) the response has been overwhelmingly positive.