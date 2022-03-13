William Hurt's Career Left The Actor With A Massive Net Worth At His Death

The world of Hollywood is still reeling from the news of actor William Hurt's death at the age of 71. The successful film star's son, Will, confirmed his father's passing on Sunday in a statement provided to Deadline. In the aftermath of the actor's death, a number of notable stars took to social media to remember him.

In a post to his Twitter page, "Full Metal Jacket" actor Matthew Modine fondly recalled his time working with Hurt on the 2011 HBO film "Too Big To Fail" and called the late actor "a consummate professional." Meanwhile, "That '70s Show" actor Topher Grace shared a photo of himself and Hurt on the set of the same film. In his tweet, Grace said, "Grateful that I had the opportunity to work with William Hurt. I admired his acting so much and watching his commitment in person was remarkable. My thoughts are with his family."

Similarly, actor and comedian Dane Cook tweeted a picture of himself with Hurt and Kevin Costner on the set of the 2007 film "Mr. Brooks." Cook said, "He was delightfully sinister in this role & a lovely guy when the cameras stopped. What a career. What a remarkable body of work."

Considering Hurt's legacy as a titan of the industry, some fans may be curious about his net worth.