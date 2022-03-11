We Finally Know If Jimmy Is Leaving Yellowstone For Good
Arguably one of the biggest shows currently on TV is "Yellowstone," the drama series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series focuses on John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family, the owners of the largest ranch in the US. With four seasons already aired, "Yellowstone" was renewed for a fifth season in February, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Not only is "Yellowstone" popular enough to continue getting season renewals, but it has also spawned three spin-offs: the newly aired "1883," alongside the upcoming "1932" and "6666."
"Yellowstone" features an ensemble cast, one of whom has recently sparked rumors that he is leaving "Yellowstone" to set up shop on one of the spin-offs. Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) is a ranch hand at the Yellowstone Ranch who, after getting engaged to the chief vet technician of the 6666 Ranch in Texas in Season 4, announced he was leaving Yellowstone to work at 6666 instead.
Naturally, this plot development led fans to speculate that White would no longer be a part of the "Yellowstone" cast, and would very likely be switching shows and joining the upcoming "6666." Well, for those fans curious, White has just revealed whether or not he is leaving "Yellowstone."
Jefferson White assures fans he will be in Yellowstone Season 5
While speaking to Us Weekly, Jefferson White put the rumors to rest by assuring fans that he is not leaving "Yellowstone" any time soon, at least that he knows of. White said, "I'm in season 5. Jimmy's in season 5 ... That's great. I'm really looking forward to that. I didn't know necessarily what Jimmy's future was. I still don't know exactly what Jimmy's future holds."
White also addressed the fact that many fans believed he would be switching over to "6666," saying, "I certainly don't know anything." He went on to explain, "I think it's very funny. People keep expecting me to know what's going on, and nobody would tell Jimmy anything, right? Like, it feels like another way in which me and Jimmy are similar is that nobody tells me anything. So, I would be incredibly excited to go back to work in Montana. I would be incredibly thrilled to go back to work in Texas."
Meanwhile, White noted that he is "proud" of his character's decision to move for his fiancée, even if it doesn't work out as well as he hopes. White said, "The consequences of those decisions Jimmy can't blame anyone for but himself, so fingers crossed it goes well for him. We all have these moments where we step out into the unknown, we make the difficult decision to step away from familiarity and safety and security into the unknown. I hope that it goes well for old Jimmy."
We can't wait to see how Jimmy's storyline plays out when "Yellowstone" Season 5 premieres.