We Finally Know If Jimmy Is Leaving Yellowstone For Good

While speaking to Us Weekly, Jefferson White put the rumors to rest by assuring fans that he is not leaving "Yellowstone" any time soon, at least that he knows of. White said, "I'm in season 5. Jimmy's in season 5 ... That's great. I'm really looking forward to that. I didn't know necessarily what Jimmy's future was. I still don't know exactly what Jimmy's future holds."

White also addressed the fact that many fans believed he would be switching over to "6666," saying, "I certainly don't know anything." He went on to explain, "I think it's very funny. People keep expecting me to know what's going on, and nobody would tell Jimmy anything, right? Like, it feels like another way in which me and Jimmy are similar is that nobody tells me anything. So, I would be incredibly excited to go back to work in Montana. I would be incredibly thrilled to go back to work in Texas."

Meanwhile, White noted that he is "proud" of his character's decision to move for his fiancée, even if it doesn't work out as well as he hopes. White said, "The consequences of those decisions Jimmy can't blame anyone for but himself, so fingers crossed it goes well for him. We all have these moments where we step out into the unknown, we make the difficult decision to step away from familiarity and safety and security into the unknown. I hope that it goes well for old Jimmy."

We can't wait to see how Jimmy's storyline plays out when "Yellowstone" Season 5 premieres.