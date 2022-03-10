Shawn Levy Has An Evil Plan For Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman previously worked together in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," in which Reynolds played the character of Wade Wilson prior to his big solo debut, "Deadpool." Now, as ComicBook.com notes, fans have been hoping for Jackman to step foot into Reynolds' "Deadpool" films for "Deadpool 3," which has been confirmed to be in active development (via Collider).

On the possibility of Jackman showing up in "Deadpool 3," Reynolds told ComicBook.com, "That would be amazing. I say, write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don't know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be [a] dream come true."

Shawn Levy jumped into the conversation, noting that he already has a plan in mind to bring Reynolds and Jackman together on-screen. "I'm not going to say where and how," Levy said, "but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b**** who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together. That will happen and it will be me."

Will this movie be "Deadpool 3" as fans have been clamoring for, or a unique property ala "Free Guy?" Either way, we can't wait to find out more about this secret idea that Levy has in mind for Reynolds and Jackman.