Shawn Levy Has An Evil Plan For Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
If you're a fan of superhero movies, it's likely that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are among your favorite movie stars. Jackman is known for films such as 2006's "The Prestige," 2012's "Les Misérables," and most recently, "Reminiscence." However, for many, he'll always be known for his portrayal of Wolverine in various "X-Men" franchise films. Reynolds, meanwhile, rose to prominence with his roles in various rom-coms, such as 2005's "Just Friends" and 2009's "The Proposal." In 2016, he added a new dimension to his career when he starred in the raunchy superhero romp "Deadpool."
Reynolds has made a splash recently by starring in the action-comedy "Free Guy," and fans are already eagerly awaiting his next film, the coming-of-age sci-fi flick "The Adam Project," which hits Netflix on March 11. Both "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project" were directed by Shawn Levy, and both he and Reynolds have been open about their blossoming partnership. As it turns out, the two were introduced by Jackman, as Reynolds and Levy revealed during an interview with CBS News. And now, Levy has hinted that he has a plan to bring the two superstar actors together in a project.
Shawn Levy has a plan up his sleeve to work with both Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman previously worked together in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," in which Reynolds played the character of Wade Wilson prior to his big solo debut, "Deadpool." Now, as ComicBook.com notes, fans have been hoping for Jackman to step foot into Reynolds' "Deadpool" films for "Deadpool 3," which has been confirmed to be in active development (via Collider).
On the possibility of Jackman showing up in "Deadpool 3," Reynolds told ComicBook.com, "That would be amazing. I say, write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don't know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be [a] dream come true."
Shawn Levy jumped into the conversation, noting that he already has a plan in mind to bring Reynolds and Jackman together on-screen. "I'm not going to say where and how," Levy said, "but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b**** who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together. That will happen and it will be me."
Will this movie be "Deadpool 3" as fans have been clamoring for, or a unique property ala "Free Guy?" Either way, we can't wait to find out more about this secret idea that Levy has in mind for Reynolds and Jackman.