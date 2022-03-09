Twitter Has A Hilarious Reaction To This Drake & Josh Star's Oppenheimer Casting

We've known for a number of months now that "Dunkirk" director Christopher Nolan is hard at work on another wartime feature. Next on the famous auteur's to-do list is "Oppenheimer," a film set to chronicle the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist whose life's work led to the creation of the world's first atomic bomb (via Deadline).

Longtime Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy is set to portray the title character and was the first actor cast in the biopic (via The Hollywood Reporter). In the months since the first announcement, Nolan has also added a slew of other recognizable names to the cast list, including: Kenneth Branagh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, David Dastmalchian, Jack Quaid, Jason Clarke, Dane DeHaan, Josh Hartnett, James D'Arcy, Matthew Modine, and Alden Ehrenreich (via IMDb).

However, if that long list isn't quite enough for you, we've got one more name that seems likely to shock 90s kids everywhere.