The Teaser Trailer For Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Boldly Goes Where No Trek Has Gone Before

In recent years, the "Star Trek" television universe has exploded with more content than ever before. Following the 2017 premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery," Paramount+ set out to launch a slew of additional series set within the "Star Trek" universe, including "Picard" and a number of other upcoming live-action series (via Variety). The streaming platform has also become the home for various animated "Star Trek" offerings, such as "Lower Decks," "Prodigy," and "Short Treks."

Needless to say, this is significantly more "Star Trek" than TV fans are used to getting in prior decades. In fact, if every "Star Trek" television project currently in any stage of development makes it all the way to series, Paramount+ will have nearly tripled the total number of available "Star Trek" shows in less than a decade.

To that end, Paramount+ recently released a teaser trailer for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." The upcoming series, starring Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, is set to portray the events aboard the starship Enterprise prior to Captain James T. Kirk's stewardship of the legendary vessel (via The Hollywood Reporter).