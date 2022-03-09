The Teaser Trailer For Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Boldly Goes Where No Trek Has Gone Before
In recent years, the "Star Trek" television universe has exploded with more content than ever before. Following the 2017 premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery," Paramount+ set out to launch a slew of additional series set within the "Star Trek" universe, including "Picard" and a number of other upcoming live-action series (via Variety). The streaming platform has also become the home for various animated "Star Trek" offerings, such as "Lower Decks," "Prodigy," and "Short Treks."
Needless to say, this is significantly more "Star Trek" than TV fans are used to getting in prior decades. In fact, if every "Star Trek" television project currently in any stage of development makes it all the way to series, Paramount+ will have nearly tripled the total number of available "Star Trek" shows in less than a decade.
To that end, Paramount+ recently released a teaser trailer for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." The upcoming series, starring Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, is set to portray the events aboard the starship Enterprise prior to Captain James T. Kirk's stewardship of the legendary vessel (via The Hollywood Reporter).
These are the other voyages of the starship Enterprise
The first teaser for the newest "Star Trek" series gives fans a brief look at what to expect, but with less than a minute-and-a-half running time, this teaser also doesn't give away many details. In fact, if not for the signature sounds of the "Star Trek" theme and an unattended communicator, Paramount+ viewers could be forgiven for initially thinking they've stumbled into the latest adventures of the "Yellowstone" Dutton family.
As the camera pans across the snow-covered lands of an unknown planet (maybe Earth), we see Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) riding on horseback. Though he appears to be in somewhat of a hurry, his horse is easily outpaced by the sudden appearance of a low-flying spaceship. After this ship appears, viewers are treated to a flurry of images from different interplanetary missions as we hear the voice of Number One (Rebecca Romijn) pondering the various implications of space travel.
Additional cast members not yet seen or heard in the first teaser include: Ethan Peck as Mr. Spock, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, and Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas (via YouTube).
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" premieres on Paramount+ on May 5. It has already been renewed for a second season.