Star Trek Fans Everywhere Just Got The Best News From Paramount+

Few could have predicted the massive "enterprise" that developed around the 1966 "Star Trek" television series. Though "The Original Series" is often praised by fans of the franchise today, it was not always a massive success (via USA Today). In the many decades after its 1969 cancelation, "Star Trek" grew into a phenomenon not even Gene Roddenberry could have foreseen, expanding into wildly successful corners of film, television, novels, comics, and even conventions (via StarTrek.com).

However, after the underwhelming response to "Star Trek: Nemesis" in 2002 (via Rotten Tomatoes) and the conclusion of "Star Trek: Enterprise" in 2005, the franchise sadly went semi-dormant for a number of years. While 2009's J.J. Abrams-led reboot reenergized the franchise on the big screen for a time, the original home of the franchise largely went ignored until the advent of streaming sites.

However, one year after the 2017 launch of "Star Trek: Discovery," CBS Television Studios announced that Alex Kurtzman would oversee the franchise with ideas for a plethora of new series (via Variety). In the years since, we have seen an explosion of content under the "Star Trek" label, pleasing many fans eager for a return to "where no man has gone before."

News from Paramount+ today suggests this trend isn't slowing down anytime soon. Spock may think emotions are mostly illogical, but today's news is clearly a cause for celebration.