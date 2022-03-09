The CSI Star Who Was One Appearance Short Of The 200 Episode Mark

The original "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" series dominated the police procedural TV genre for years, running for a whopping 15 seasons from 2000 all the way to 2015. Along the way, the show's main cast went through quite a few transformations. Familiar faces would eventually take their leave, new ones would come in to fill the vacuum, and so the cycle would repeat.

Considering the length and scope of "CSI" and its slew of spin-offs, it comes as no surprise that there are very few actors who can claim to have appeared in every episode of their respective show. Indeed, pretty much no one on the original "CSI" show can claim to have appeared in every single episode. Even George Eads, who was credited for every single episode, missed a few appearances in Season 14 due to some behind-the-scenes drama.

However, there's another "CSI" cast member with the very amusing distinction of being the only actor on the show to be one single credit shy of 200 episodes.