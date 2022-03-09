Billy Joel Fans Just Got Exciting Movie News

According to Variety, a Billy Joel biopic has been greenlit by Jaigantic Studios, a film studio created by actor Michael Jai White. It appears the team behind the upcoming film took their cue from "Rocketman" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," as the new film is also named after Joel's most popular song: "Piano Man." The film is said to cover Joel's early years shortly after he was discovered by manager Irwin Mazur, chronicling his rise to fame and superstardom.

Oddly, Billy Joel himself isn't involved with the project in any capacity, and as such Jaigantic Studios does not have the rights to his music, name, or life story. Instead, Jaigantic has acquired the rights to tell the story of Irwin Mazur, who discovered Joel in 1965 and managed him until 1972. Considering the fact that Billy Joel's commercial breakthrough (and the title of the movie itself) "Piano Man" came out in 1973, it seems like the film will be forced to follow the story of Joel before he became a superstar, though it's unclear whether or not that story will be told through Mazur's perspective or Joel's. It's certainly odd for a biopic about a musician to not feature any of that musician's music, but (for better or for worse) that seems to be what the upcoming "Piano Man" will be.