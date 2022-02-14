Who Are The Wanderers In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer?

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" had a massive amount of promotional material dropped over early February. This culminated in the grand reveal of the show's first-ever full-length trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl. Many of the elements in this trailer were recognizable on sight, from the island kingdom of Númenor to Elven and Dwarven conclaves to new-yet-familiar faces, like those of the younger, recast Elrond and Galadriel. Of course, the trailer also had a plethora of mysterious, odd new additions. We see a terrifying troll-like creature, we meet the Silvan elf Arondir, and we witness a mysterious fireball-of-a-man emerging from some Cracks-of-Doom style wreckage.

We also see two men walking around with what appear to be huge antlers strapped to their backs. The look is impressive, and it gives the two characters an imposing appearance as they make their way across a gorgeous Middle-earth landscape. This isn't the first time we've seen these wanderers, either. In Vanity Fair's behind-the-scene info dump in the week leading up to the trailer reveal, a picture was also shown of director J.A. Bayona directing the two unknown individuals.

While most of the other unknown elements of the trailer seem likely to have very specific hidden meanings, these two nomads remain an enigma. Their puzzling appearance in multiple areas of the show's promotional material — including its first character posters released in early February — seems to point to the fact that they at least have some role to play, and their continued presence has gotten fans speculating as to who they could be.

After the pair have made so many appearances so close together, we've decided to get in on the action, too. Here are some of Looper's best guesses regarding who these mysterious wanderers could be.