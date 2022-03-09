Vikings: Valhalla Fans Just Got The Best Possible News

In February, Netflix premiered its first eight episode season of "Vikings: Valhalla," which is a sequel of sorts to a prior History network show simply titled "Vikings." Netflix's series, however, is more of a spiritual successor than a direct sequel, taking place more than 100 years after the events of its predecessor.

While at its worst, some viewers have criticized "Vikings: Valhalla" for occasionally feeling like a pale imitation of "Game of Thrones," fans have praised the series in equal measure for its large-scale battle scenes, detailed costumes, and exploration of the role of faith in Viking culture.

Fortunately for viewers that have enjoyed the series' particular brand of Viking action, Netflix's initial order when they purchased the rights to a "Vikings" sequel was for 24 episodes (via Deadline). The plan, then, was always for "Vikings: Valhalla" to span multiple seasons. In an interview with Looper, creator and showrunner Jeb Stuart explained that history will dictate the events of Season 2, such that the broad strokes of its characters' journeys will resemble those of their historical counterparts.

Now, with Season 1 firmly in the rearview mirror, a new report by Variety has revealed that "Vikings: Valhalla" isn't just due for a second season, but a third as well.