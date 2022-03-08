The Boys Cast Gets In On The Batman Fun With New Character Posters
Now is an excellent time for fans of comic book media, seeing as 2022 has a variety of exciting projects in store. In the Marvel Studios camp, small screen projects like "Moon Knight" and "She-Hulk" are on the way, as well as cinematic endeavors like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." Meanwhile, as DC fans enjoy director Matt Reeves' recently-released project "The Batman," they can look forward to "The Flash" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in the coming months. And that's just what's coming from the two biggest names in the game.
If you prefer seeing evil superheroes get their comeuppance instead of seeing good ones save the day, then you're in luck. The third season of Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" — based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic of the same name — aims to premiere in June, offering up eight episodes of profane, bloody goodness. To make all that chaos happen, cast mainstays ranging from Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) to Homelander (Antony Starr) will come back. The official "Boys" Twitter account recently revealed some neat character posters featuring some of them to build hype for the show's return.
At first glance, these are nothing more than cool ads that spotlight the main cast of "The Boys." Although, upon further inspection, it becomes clear that the creator had a particular muse in mind when creating them: DC's golden goose, Batman.
The Boys character posters take inspiration from various pieces of Batman media
Likely riding the wave of online hype surrounding "The Batman," each one of the posters for "The Boys" puts a fun twist on a specific piece of Batman-centric media. Kicking off the thread is Kimiko "The Female" Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara), whose poster takes heavy inspiration from the Robert Pattinson-led 2022 film. The black and red tones are incredibly similar to some of the posters made for that movie, though her middle finger is a new addition.
Next up are Billy Butcher and Frenchie (Tomer Capon), serving as the focal point of posters labeled "Butcher Begins" and "Frenchie: The Animated Frenchman," respectively. The former depicts Butcher's smirking head against a black background, evoking the visual style of promotional material for director Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy. As the subtitle implies, Frenchie's image calls back to the widely-beloved "Batman: The Animated Series" — lightning strikes and all.
Finally, there are the posters for Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) and Marvin T. "Mother's" Milk (Laz Alonso), which bring us back to the realm of live-action movies. "Hughie Forever" is written across the first one, clearly paying homage to 1995's "Batman Forever" with its bright green color palette. Mother's Milk's simply reads "MM," though the black and gold font and factory-like background make this a reference to "Batman" from 1989.
All in all, these are some well-made character posters that serve a dual purpose. Not only do they honor Batman's legacy in pop culture, but they remind us all just how badly we need "The Boys" back on our TV screens.