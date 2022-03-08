The Boys Cast Gets In On The Batman Fun With New Character Posters

Now is an excellent time for fans of comic book media, seeing as 2022 has a variety of exciting projects in store. In the Marvel Studios camp, small screen projects like "Moon Knight" and "She-Hulk" are on the way, as well as cinematic endeavors like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." Meanwhile, as DC fans enjoy director Matt Reeves' recently-released project "The Batman," they can look forward to "The Flash" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in the coming months. And that's just what's coming from the two biggest names in the game.

If you prefer seeing evil superheroes get their comeuppance instead of seeing good ones save the day, then you're in luck. The third season of Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" — based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic of the same name — aims to premiere in June, offering up eight episodes of profane, bloody goodness. To make all that chaos happen, cast mainstays ranging from Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) to Homelander (Antony Starr) will come back. The official "Boys" Twitter account recently revealed some neat character posters featuring some of them to build hype for the show's return.

At first glance, these are nothing more than cool ads that spotlight the main cast of "The Boys." Although, upon further inspection, it becomes clear that the creator had a particular muse in mind when creating them: DC's golden goose, Batman.