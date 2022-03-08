Here's How You Can Watch The 2022 Oscars
While there are many distinguished awards that can be bestowed upon movies in an attempt to recognize the artistry and level of work that goes into their crafting, the Oscars are arguably the most noteworthy awards in the business. 2022's Oscar award ceremony will be the 94th edition of the Academy Awards, and films like "Dune," "The Power of the Dog," and "West Side Story" are up for the biggest prize of Best Picture this year.
However, the ceremony this year will also be trying out a couple of fan-influenced awards in the form of the Oscars Fan Favorite campaign, which allows Twitter users to pick and vote for both their favorite movie of the year and their favorite moment in a movie. Even after 93 ceremonies, the Oscars are constantly trying to evolve the way they present awards, especially as they try to balance appealing to arthouse movie fans and a more casual audience. With that in mind, the various methods for watching the Oscars in 2022 has remained somewhat consistent with previous years.
The 2022 Oscars can be watched on ABC or via streaming
The 2022 Oscars will air on March 27, 2022 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Naturally, in a world where a lot of people no longer have cable or access to live network television, viewers may be looking for a streaming alternative. Those fans are in luck as the Academy Awards will also be streamable through ABC on various premium streaming platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. For another option, viewers can also watch on the ABC application or on the abc.com website.
Basically, the methods for watching the Oscars this year are not all that different from the previous few years. However, there is a big change to this year's Oscars as the ceremony will apparently be shorter than what some fans are used to. This is due to eight awards not being presented live in an effort to cut down on how long the show is and to give more time to comedy skits, clips, and live musical performances. The move has been heavily criticized by actors and fans alike (per Cosmopolitan), though it does mark yet another effort by the Academy Awards to shake things up for its latest Oscar award ceremony.