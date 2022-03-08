Here's How You Can Watch The 2022 Oscars

While there are many distinguished awards that can be bestowed upon movies in an attempt to recognize the artistry and level of work that goes into their crafting, the Oscars are arguably the most noteworthy awards in the business. 2022's Oscar award ceremony will be the 94th edition of the Academy Awards, and films like "Dune," "The Power of the Dog," and "West Side Story" are up for the biggest prize of Best Picture this year.

However, the ceremony this year will also be trying out a couple of fan-influenced awards in the form of the Oscars Fan Favorite campaign, which allows Twitter users to pick and vote for both their favorite movie of the year and their favorite moment in a movie. Even after 93 ceremonies, the Oscars are constantly trying to evolve the way they present awards, especially as they try to balance appealing to arthouse movie fans and a more casual audience. With that in mind, the various methods for watching the Oscars in 2022 has remained somewhat consistent with previous years.