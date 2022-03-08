The Quantum Leap Reboot Has Landed A Ghostbuster

One of the most beloved series of the 1990s was NBC's "Quantum Leap." First premiering in 1989, the series told the story of Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula), a scientist who finds himself "leaping" through time into the bodies of various people who need help in some way. Though Sam consistently aims to leap back home into his own body, he also discovers that he is "driven by an unknown force to change history for the better" (via YouTube). Throughout the series, Sam is guided on his journey by Admiral Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell), a man from his present day who takes the form of a hologram only Sam can see.

During its run on NBC, "Quantum Leap" proved a popular program and remains highly ranked by audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In the decades since the series ended in 1993, a number of cast and crew members, including Bakula, have repeatedly talked about potentially rebooting the series. In 2017, original series creator Donald Bellisario announced that he had written a script for a "Quantum Leap" movie, but in the five years since, no announcements have come from that project (via CNET).

However, TVLine confirmed in January that a reboot of the beloved series had officially earned a pilot order at NBC. Only two months later, we're finally hearing casting news.