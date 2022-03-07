Jonathan Bailey Confirms What We Suspected About Bridgerton's Steamy Love Scenes
"Bridgerton" Season 2 hits Netflix on March 25, which means more gossip, scandal, and sex. Based on Julia Quinn's romance novel series, the show is set in Regency-era London and follows society elites (known as the ton) as they navigate courtship and matrimony all under the watchful eye of Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).
Season 1 follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), who is determined to marry for love. Complicating matters for Daphne is her eldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), whose unsolicited interference puts Daphne at a disadvantage. Enter Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), who comes to Daphne's aid and pretends to be Daphne's most ardent suitor to make her more alluring to other eligible bachelors. The twosome predictably falls in love, and their sexual exploits set viewers' tongues wagging and hearts racing.
Fans were undoubtedly disappointed when they learned Page would not be returning for Season 2 of "Bridgerton" (via Deadline). The show's second season focuses on Anthony's quest for a bride. Unlike his sister, Anthony isn't interested in romance, only in making a prudent match. With Page MIA, it's up to Bailey to shoulder the burden of becoming the series' leading heartthrob. If viewers are worried that a Page-free "Bridgerton" will be as chaste as a Jane Austen novel, it doesn't appear likely. Season 2 promises to be just as racy, and Bailey shared what it's like to film the show's steamy sex scenes.
Bridgerton sex scenes are filmed with the help of an intimacy coordinator
In an interview with August Man Malaysia, "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey discussed the show's steamy sex scenes, which are made with help from an intimacy coordinator. "The thing is, with storytelling and filmmaking, you want to have a safe space where everyone feels like they can raise their hand and offer a suggestion without discrimination or feeling self-conscious, without being coerced into a different way of doing things. And it makes perfect sense to have someone there who is basically a communicator that can quickly identify any areas in which people might feel vulnerable or sensitive," Bailey said.
The sex scenes in "Bridgerton" are integral to the relationships unfolding on the screen. During Season 1, Daphne undergoes a sexual awakening vital to her character's development. Sex in the show isn't meant to be gratuitous but, according to Bailey, is intended to be an expression of "humanity." Bailey said that he feels more "in control" of his performance by creating a safe space for the actors. While Anthony is more experienced than his sister when it comes to sex, he's got a lot to learn about affairs of the heart. He sounds like another dashing "Bridgerton" character who stole our hearts. Now it's Anthony's turn.