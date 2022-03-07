Jonathan Bailey Confirms What We Suspected About Bridgerton's Steamy Love Scenes

"Bridgerton" Season 2 hits Netflix on March 25, which means more gossip, scandal, and sex. Based on Julia Quinn's romance novel series, the show is set in Regency-era London and follows society elites (known as the ton) as they navigate courtship and matrimony all under the watchful eye of Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

Season 1 follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), who is determined to marry for love. Complicating matters for Daphne is her eldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), whose unsolicited interference puts Daphne at a disadvantage. Enter Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), who comes to Daphne's aid and pretends to be Daphne's most ardent suitor to make her more alluring to other eligible bachelors. The twosome predictably falls in love, and their sexual exploits set viewers' tongues wagging and hearts racing.

Fans were undoubtedly disappointed when they learned Page would not be returning for Season 2 of "Bridgerton" (via Deadline). The show's second season focuses on Anthony's quest for a bride. Unlike his sister, Anthony isn't interested in romance, only in making a prudent match. With Page MIA, it's up to Bailey to shoulder the burden of becoming the series' leading heartthrob. If viewers are worried that a Page-free "Bridgerton" will be as chaste as a Jane Austen novel, it doesn't appear likely. Season 2 promises to be just as racy, and Bailey shared what it's like to film the show's steamy sex scenes.