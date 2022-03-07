Amazon Prime Circling Another Major Video Game Adaptation

It's a great time to be a "God of War" fan. In addition to the news a TV series based on the games could be in the works, there's also the highly anticipated "God of War: Ragnarok" in development, with a projected release date of sometime later in 2022.

As far as the TV show, there's no confirmation yet it will land at Amazon. Deadline reached out to representatives for both Amazon Studios and Sony without comment from either one. However, the rumor as of this writing is that it will come courtesy of Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the creators of "The Expanse." Rafe Judkins, the showrunner for Amazon's "The Wheel of Time," is also reported to have a role in some capacity.

There's no word yet on which specific game the series would pull from — if it would go in chronological order or start from a completely different point. But this is definitely one story to keep an eye on if you're a fan of the "God of War" games.