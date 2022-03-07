Amazon Prime Circling Another Major Video Game Adaptation
TV-based video game adaptations are all the rage right now. Paramount+ is getting ready to dominate airwaves with the release of the long-gestating "Halo" series. HBO is getting ready to enter this arena with a show based on "The Last of Us" coming to the platform, likely at some point in 2023. That's only the tip of the iceberg as a slew of other projects are at various stages of development at Netflix, Peacock, and more. Now, it seems like Amazon Prime Video is prepared to make some massive moves, as well.
As previously reported, Amazon Studios has shows in development based on "Fallout" and "Mass Effect." Walton Goggins is actually attached to the former in a move that will surely excite fans. And now, gamers have even more reason to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership. According to Deadline, Amazon Prime Video is currently in negotiations to produce a live-action series based on the "God of War" series of games.
God of War would make for a nice feather in Amazon's cap
It's a great time to be a "God of War" fan. In addition to the news a TV series based on the games could be in the works, there's also the highly anticipated "God of War: Ragnarok" in development, with a projected release date of sometime later in 2022.
As far as the TV show, there's no confirmation yet it will land at Amazon. Deadline reached out to representatives for both Amazon Studios and Sony without comment from either one. However, the rumor as of this writing is that it will come courtesy of Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the creators of "The Expanse." Rafe Judkins, the showrunner for Amazon's "The Wheel of Time," is also reported to have a role in some capacity.
There's no word yet on which specific game the series would pull from — if it would go in chronological order or start from a completely different point. But this is definitely one story to keep an eye on if you're a fan of the "God of War" games.