Amazon's Fallout Series Has Cast The Perfect Lead

According to Variety, Amazon has chosen Walton Goggins as the lead actor for its "Fallout" series. Goggins earned fame for his roles on several FX series, including "Sons of Anarchy," "The Shield," and "Justified," for which he received an Emmy nomination. These roles, along with those in films such as "The Hateful Eight" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp," have given Goggins a reputation as a flexible actor who can handle many different genres.

In regards to "Fallout," Amazon has not revealed the specifics of Goggins' character. Variety has reported, however, that he may be in line to portray a Ghoul. These zombie-like mutants are humans who have been irreversibly irradiated, losing most of their skin and taking on a trademark, gravelly speaking voice. Some become mindless zombies, while others retain their minds and participate in what remains of society, though they are often discriminated against. As such, playing a sentient Ghoul presents opportunities for lots of subtle characterization, making the versatile Goggins an apt choice for the role, should Variety's unnamed sources prove to be correct.

Until fans know for sure, they may be willing to rest easy knowing that Amazon is hiring experienced actors for the project. The overarching theme of "Fallout" is that "war never changes," but as the reception to games like "Fallout 76" has shown, fans' opinions on it can. As such, it certainly benefits Amazon for the company to choose its cast quite carefully.