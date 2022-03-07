Why Jimmy Carr's Netflix Special Is Causing A Stir

According to BBC, the controversy surrounding the comedian involves a joke he told during "His Dark Material" involving the Holocaust and the absolute devastation of Roma, Sinti, and other nomadic groups, which the comedian joked that was a "net positive." Yikes. This elicited almost immediate condemnation, including an official response from the spokesperson for the British Prime Minister saying that it was unacceptable for anybody to make light of genocide, and that the government would be taking additional steps to make sure streaming services are held accountable (via BBC).

Greg Sposton, a campaign manager for the Traveller Movement, which helps represent Roma and other distinct ethnic nomad groups, told BBC, "If you've got a punchline to a joke which is indistinguishable from the genuinely held beliefs of Nazis and fascists, a line has been crossed. There's only one interpretation: that the genocide of Roma and Sinti people was a positive thing. Others have suggested it's hate speech. We want to see accountability. We want to see Jimmy apologize to the community and understand the hurt and offense he has caused."

Carr has defended his joke, and replied (via The Guardian), "There is an educational quality. Like everyone in the room knows 6 million Jewish people lost their lives to the Nazis during the second World War. But a lot of people don't know, because it's not really taught in our schools, that the Nazis also killed, in their thousands, Gypsies, homosexuals, disabled people, and Jehovah's Witnesses."

It's not entirely clear what Carr hoped to teach with the suggestion that genocide could be a net positive, and it certainly doesn't seem as if an earnest apology is forthcoming.

