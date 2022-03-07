The Saddest Scene In The Batman

When thinking about the life of Bruce Wayne, many can agree that his most definitive scene is his most tragic. Most iterations of the Batman story, at some point, have depicted the event that sealed his fate — the murder of his parents — a moment that changes the course of his life forever, driving him to create a symbol that drives the criminals of Gotham to fear him.

Matt Reeves' "The Batman," unlike so many previous cinematic incarnations of the character, does not tread on this familiar territory. When "The Batman" picks up, it is two years after Bruce (Robert Pattinson) has started wearing the cowl. He feels the trauma of his past deeply, but it is represented more in what is not said, than what is.

Bruce has become reclusive, hiding away in Wayne Tower with Alfred (Andy Serkis), only venturing out around people when it will help him solve a mystery. There are many aspects about this version of Batman that are heartbreaking. Bruce's self-imposed isolation, and his inability to connect to other people in a meaningful way, is just one of them. And in the midst of all the murder and mayhem the film depicts, it is one scene in particular that shows just how sad the life of Gotham's Dark Knight truly is.