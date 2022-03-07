The Batman Expanded Warner Bros.' DC Film Strategy In A Major Way

At this point, it's no secret that the DC Extended Universe (DC Comics' answer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe) has had a hard time finding its footing. Just like the MCU, the DCEU is set in a shared universe that follows some of DC Comics' most iconic superheroes as they team up in various crossover and spin-off films. And yet, while the MCU has continued to flourish for more than a decade, the DCEU has consistently struggled to find the same kind of blockbuster success, both critically and commercially.

For an example of the DCEU's struggles, look no further than the fact that the latest DC Comics and Warner Brothers production, "The Batman," is actually set in a universe entirely separate from the DCEU. Despite the film's standalone nature (or perhaps because of it), "The Batman" has been incredibly successful thus far, pulling in an eyebrow-raising $128 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, a number that has already made it the second-highest-grossing movie of 2022 in the U.S. behind "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (via Box Office Mojo). The film has also been lauded by critics and audiences alike, and it seems as though this initial success may be an indication of how DC's film strategy will shift in the coming years.