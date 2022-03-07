The Boys: Diabolical's Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg Reveal What Compound V Superpowers They'd Want
Giving the superhero genre a decidedly wicked spin, the Amazon Prime series "The Boys" has followed the exploits of The Seven — a group mostly made up of so-called do-gooders with superpowers who in reality fit the mold of supervillains. They've all gained their powers from a serum known as Compound V, a secret substance manufactured by Vought International, a scientific conglomerate that is essentially hellbent on controlling the world.
Executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and adapted for the screen from the original graphic novels by Garth Ennis, the series features a bevy of different characters who have a variety of different superpowers. The Seven's leader, the villainous Homelander (Antony Starr), can fly, has extreme strength, and can cut through objects the lasers he can shoot through his eyes. On the other end of the spectrum, the youngest member of The Seven, Starlight (Erin Moriarty), can fly and emit blinding light from her eyes and hands. Despite her superpowers, Starlight is intent on working with the rogue group known as "The Boys" — including her boyfriend Hughie (Jack Quaid) and the group's leader, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) — to bring down Vought International and its corrupt group of so-called "superheroes."
The notion of gaining superpowers from Compound V is at the center of the new spinoff series "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," an animated anthology series that exists within the same universe. Like the live-action series, "Diabolical" once again tempts audiences to contemplate what they would do if they got a hold of a vial of Compound V themselves.
Rogen and Goldberg have very different ideas of what superpowers they want
In a roundtable interview with Rogen and Goldberg attended by Looper, the filmmakers — who are executive producers on all eight episodes of "Diabolical" and are co-writers of the series' first episode, "Laser Baby's Day Out" — were asked if they would take Compound V if it existed and what superpowers they would want.
Rogen, who's made no secret of his love for marijuana and has done his share of stoner comedies, said he'd "probably" take Compound V, comically adding, "You know, I've taken drugs that have a lot less upside than that."
As for what actual superpowers he would want to gain from Compound V, Rogen, naturally, said he'd like to get high — as in off the ground: "[I would like] flying or super strength. Super strength would be good, too," Rogen said. "Can't be hurt. That would also be good."
On the flip side, Goldberg's superpower would be to use his head for something more practical: "[I'd like to] grow my hair back. [That] would be a pretty solid power for me," Goldberg quipped. "Just the power to grow my hair back. I don't need much. That's it."
Consisting of eight episodes that each feature a different animation style, Rogen and Goldberg's "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Season 3 of "The Boys" debuts June 3, also on exclusive to Prime.