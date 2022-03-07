The Boys: Diabolical's Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg Reveal What Compound V Superpowers They'd Want

Giving the superhero genre a decidedly wicked spin, the Amazon Prime series "The Boys" has followed the exploits of The Seven — a group mostly made up of so-called do-gooders with superpowers who in reality fit the mold of supervillains. They've all gained their powers from a serum known as Compound V, a secret substance manufactured by Vought International, a scientific conglomerate that is essentially hellbent on controlling the world.

Executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and adapted for the screen from the original graphic novels by Garth Ennis, the series features a bevy of different characters who have a variety of different superpowers. The Seven's leader, the villainous Homelander (Antony Starr), can fly, has extreme strength, and can cut through objects the lasers he can shoot through his eyes. On the other end of the spectrum, the youngest member of The Seven, Starlight (Erin Moriarty), can fly and emit blinding light from her eyes and hands. Despite her superpowers, Starlight is intent on working with the rogue group known as "The Boys" — including her boyfriend Hughie (Jack Quaid) and the group's leader, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) — to bring down Vought International and its corrupt group of so-called "superheroes."

The notion of gaining superpowers from Compound V is at the center of the new spinoff series "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," an animated anthology series that exists within the same universe. Like the live-action series, "Diabolical" once again tempts audiences to contemplate what they would do if they got a hold of a vial of Compound V themselves.