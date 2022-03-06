The Batman Gadget That Might Have Been The Most Useful Of Them All

The newest cinematic incarnation of the Caped Crusader, "The Batman," focuses on a murder mystery that unfolds in corrupt Gotham — one that starts to get a little too close for comfort for Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), the only surviving member of two of the city's founding families. It's a character-focused and crime-focused story that, while less obviously showcasing the coolness of the hero detective's signature gadgets than previous film outings, also upgrades them in fun ways. These tools prove plenty helpful in solving a crime wave plaguing an already-corrupt metropolis.

The Batmobile makes an appearance, as does the batarang, a bat-cycle, a parachute (which doesn't quite work as well as planned during a car chase scene), his grappling gun, green adrenaline shots, and many more. Batman certainly needed the protective qualities of his bulletproof armor to protect him from many bullets headed in his direction, as well, particularly since this less-experienced version of the character has a tendency to walk right into danger rather than being stealthy.

However, one of the most useful tools in all of the Dark Knight's arsenal isn't a weapon, exactly. It's more of an information-gathering tool that fans haven't seen in a "Batman" movie before, and one of the most high-tech things that Batman — and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) — used in the film.