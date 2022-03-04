The Surprising Change Made To Seth Rogen's The Boys Presents: Diabolical Episode

"The Boys Presents: Diabolical" certainly doesn't have a problem upping the violence. Pretty much every episode has ample blood and guts that fans of "The Boys" have come to expect. But apparently, early in the process for the first episode, there just wasn't enough mayhem for Rogen's liking.

In an interview with Variety, Rogen spoke about the episode he co-wrote with Evan Goldberg, saying, "What's so funny is, we actually had to make it so much more gory than we thought we were going to." He goes on to explain how they thought it was going to be gruesome initially, but when they saw it in animated form, they thought, "Oh, it's not that gross actually." He continues, "That's what you're used to seeing in children's animation all the time. We actually had to really ratchet it up once we got back the first cut because it almost just looks like an actual Looney Tunes cartoon."

It's hard to imagine Rogen and Goldberg having any problem including blood and gore, and they ultimately delivered something worthy of bearing "The Boys" name. The result is something that looks like it came out of the twisted mind of an agitated Looney Tunes animator.