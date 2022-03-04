Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg Reveal The Boys: Diabolical Episodes They Were Most Excited To See

While actor Seth Rogen and his production partner Evan Goldberg aren't exactly new to the world of animation — they're two of the creative forces behind the uproarious 2016 animated film "Sausage Party" — their latest cartoon venture takes them down a slightly different avenue. Inspired by their live-action Amazon Prime Video supervillain smash "The Boys," Goldberg and Rogen are two of the executive producers and writers involved in "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," an animated anthology series that takes place in the world dominated by scientific conglomerate Vought International.

Now streaming on Prime Video, "Diabolical" features eight different animated tales infused with Compound V, the super serum that gives The Seven so-called "superheroes" in "The Boys" their superpowers. But that's where the similarities end. Featuring a large ensemble of esteemed writers, directors and actors — including Antony Starr, Giancarlo Esposito and Elisabeth Shue from "The Boys" — each "Diabolical" episode features a distinctly different animation style.

As such, the Rogen and Goldberg-penned episode "Laser Baby's Day Out" is reminiscent of something you'd see in a Warner Bros. Looney Tunes short, while "The Boys" creator Garth Ennis gets to bring his graphic novels to life with "I'm Your Pusher." Meanwhile, comedy star Awkwafina lets loose with some anime flair as the writer of and voice actor in the episode "BFFs," while scribe Eliot Glazer's "Boyd in 3D" takes its cue from French comics and animation.

Since Rogen and Goldberg executive produced all eight of showrunner Eric Kripke's "Diabolical" episodes, they're thrilled that the series is finally being unveiled for the world to see. While both are naturally proud of "Laser Baby's Day Out," Rogen and Goldberg said there were a couple of other "Diabolical" episodes that they were very excited to see completed.