Boyd Holbrook Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly On The Cursed - Exclusive

Boyd Holbrook stars in the latest werewolf thriller to send shivers down your spine — "The Cursed." The film sees him play pathologist John McBride, who comes upon a town that's recently been plagued by mysterious attacks. While they initially believe an animal has gotten loose to wreak havoc, John suspects something more supernatural may be taking place.

It's a terrifying period piece that will have you thinking twice before placing any antique dentures in your mouth. Holbrook is backed up by an astonishingly talented cast consisting of the likes of Alistair Petrie, Roxane Duran, and Kelly Reilly.

That last name should be of particular interest to anyone who's been following one of the hottest shows currently on television. "Yellowstone" and its various spinoffs have taken the world by storm, and Reilly finds herself in the center of all that as Beth Dutton. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Holbrook spoke about what it was like to work with such a talented actress like Reilly as well as his connection with "Yellowstone."