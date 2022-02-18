Boyd Holbrook Talks About The Horror Of Werewolves For His New Film The Cursed - Exclusive Interview

What drew you to sign on for this project?

Other than being an enjoyer of horror films since I was a kid, of "Halloween" and all those Freddy Krueger movies, something's great about being scared. Truly, I heard that Sean [Ellis] was making a new film, and I had met with him and known about him since his other films, [including] "Anthropoid," once that first came on my radar. I heard he was making a new film, and that it was a horror film. We spoke and I sent an audio file of some poem or something like that to do the British dialect, and then we really started opening up and talking. We started to become a real thing, a real possibility to work together.

Did you have any favorite werewolf films before signing on for "The Cursed"?

["An American Werewolf in London"]. There's a real transformation that happens with the skin and the hair coming out. That was a good one.

Did you look toward any movies or characters in other works to help inform your own character?

I don't really ever look. I may look for an actor or something like that to draw inspiration from, but with this, the time era and the brutality of the times were really informing of what type of character it is. It's the roughness or the texture of the character. I really drew from the era, that really spoke to me. I found that pretty simplistic of what it's like not to have running water, or electricity, or anesthesia for that matter, and what the reality of that situation is, and I'm pretty nostalgic about anything before the 1900s.