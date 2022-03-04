Free Guy 2 May Be Further Along Than You Think

One of Ryan Reynolds' most recent starring vehicles, "Free Guy," was released to theaters on August 13, 2021. Directed by Shawn Levy — from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn — "Free Guy" follows Guy (Reynolds), a non-player character in a video game who, after discovering the truth about his existence, sets out to save his friends from deletion. The film also features Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi and Lil Rel Howery in supporting roles.

Overall, "Free Guy" was a success, both commercially and critically. The 20th Century Studios film made over $331.5 million worldwide at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo. "Free Guy" was also well received by critics and currently holds an 80% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, alongside a high 94% audience score. Further, the audience has only grown since "Free Guy" began streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max last week (via The Hollywood Reporter).

With more people checking out the film, more people are wondering if and when a sequel will be coming out to continue the story of "Free Guy." After recent comments by Levy and Reynolds that implied it may be a while until a sequel comes out because they were waiting for a "worthy" story idea, it seems that "Free Guy 2" may actually be happening sooner than we expected. This latest development, while still early, is a very promising one.