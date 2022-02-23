The Real Reason Free Guy 2 Isn't Happening Any Time Soon

The Ryan Reynolds-led action comedy film "Free Guy" was released in August 2021 to fairly positive reviews; at this time of writing, the film holds an 80% Tomatometer score and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Shawn Levy, "Free Guy" follows Guy (Reynolds), a bank teller who discovers that he is actually an NPC in a multiplayer online video game. After realizing the truth, Guy becomes determined to emerge from the background and save his friends from being deleted by the owner of the game.

Overall, critics appreciated the film's humor and acknowledged Reynolds as the fitting star for the role. The Boston Globe wrote in their review that "Reynolds is his usual two steps away from absolute insincerity. Where in other movies that can be maddening, here it lends a nice lift to his line readings." Meanwhile, MovieFreak's review of the feature declared, "While I'm no gamer, this is one breezily intoxicating expedition into the unknown I wish I could pick up a controller and play for myself, and that's a compliment." To further cement just how well the 20th Century Studios release went over with audiences, the film was successful financially, making $331.5 million at the worldwide box office (via Box Office Mojo).

With all that in mind, it came as no surprise when Reynolds tweeted a confirmation that Disney was definitely interested in a "Free Guy" sequel. With the entertaining and refreshingly original flick now available to stream on Disney+ and HBO Max (and thus, renewing interest in where the story goes next), fans are likely wondering when we can expect the follow-up film. Well, unfortunately, it may not happen for a while.