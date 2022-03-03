Rick And Morty Fans Have An Extra Reason To Watch The Boys Presents: Diabolical

In perfect Justin Roiland fashion, the episode — which is animated in his trademark style — is as absurd as it gets. It is slated to be the second episode in the eight-episode series, and it is titled "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents," which tells you pretty much everything you need to know about what kind of story the episode is telling. That, and the fact that all of the super-powered kids in question have some of the oddest powers.

Based on what's shown in the trailers, Justin Roiland imagined some extremely freaky powers for his characters, from teens with super-hot crotches that burn like the sun, to a person with speakers for a head, and one unfortunate kid who is cursed with living his entire life in slow motion. Of course, none of these messed-up mutants are very happy when they find out that their abnormal powers aren't a natural mutation, but a result of the government injecting them with Compound V (with the permission of their parents, of course).

From there, it's easy to see what the kids plan on doing with this newfound knowledge. The only question left is how they plan to commit such murders. Considering Roiland's dark sense of humor, we don't expect it to be a very pretty sight, even if it is funny to see. Nevertheless, we expect great things when "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" releases on March 4.