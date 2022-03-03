Rick And Morty Fans Have An Extra Reason To Watch The Boys Presents: Diabolical
While fans of Amazon's "The Boys" are still waiting for the subversive superhero series' long-awaited third season, the company has given something to sate their ever-growing hunger, at least for the time being. If you have your finger on the pulse of "The Boys" community, then you've probably already heard about its upcoming animated spinoff, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," an anthology of eight episodes set within a variety of universes semi-adjacent to the primary series and created by a who's-who of the animation community.
It seems like a fairly promising endeavor at first glance. However, many people's interests should be spiked when they see which creators are behind certain episodes. This is especially true for "Rick and Morty" fans, who should have an extra reason to watch "Diabolical" once they learn who is behind one of its episodes. According to Entertainment Weekly, Justin Roiland, one-half of the dream team behind "Rick and Morty," has also co-written an episode for "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" in partnership with Ben Bayouth.
Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth put their spin on The Boys
In perfect Justin Roiland fashion, the episode — which is animated in his trademark style — is as absurd as it gets. It is slated to be the second episode in the eight-episode series, and it is titled "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents," which tells you pretty much everything you need to know about what kind of story the episode is telling. That, and the fact that all of the super-powered kids in question have some of the oddest powers.
Based on what's shown in the trailers, Justin Roiland imagined some extremely freaky powers for his characters, from teens with super-hot crotches that burn like the sun, to a person with speakers for a head, and one unfortunate kid who is cursed with living his entire life in slow motion. Of course, none of these messed-up mutants are very happy when they find out that their abnormal powers aren't a natural mutation, but a result of the government injecting them with Compound V (with the permission of their parents, of course).
From there, it's easy to see what the kids plan on doing with this newfound knowledge. The only question left is how they plan to commit such murders. Considering Roiland's dark sense of humor, we don't expect it to be a very pretty sight, even if it is funny to see. Nevertheless, we expect great things when "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" releases on March 4.