Why Sarah Paulson Might Not Be Done With American Horror Story Just Yet

It's hard to believe that without FX's horror anthology series "American Horror Story," Sarah Paulson might have never broke into mainstream stardom. The show, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, has aired 10 seasons since its premiere in 2011, with Paulson starring in nine of them. She took a supporting role on "AHS: Murder House" and turned it into a full-time career, with the actress landing in several major film and TV gigs throughout the last decade.

During her time on "AHS," Paulson has portrayed countless characters — sometimes several in one season. Fans have watched her portray a pair of conjoined twins, a Craigslist medium, a ghost haunting a hotel, and more. Paulson skipped out on Season 9, titled "AHS: 1984," only to return for "AHS: Double Feature" as both Tuberculosis Karen and Mamie Eisenhower. Her portrayals have landed her several Emmy Award nominations (via Emmys).

Last year, Paulson broke the hearts of "AHS" fans by revealing that Season 10 of "AHS" would likely be her last season (per US Magazine). She seemed unsure at the time of the interview and, more recently, has given a better answer to hopeful fans.