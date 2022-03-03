Wesam Keesh On His Experience On Law & Order: Organized Crime - Exclusive

Season 2 of NBC's "Law & Order: Organized Crime" perhaps has fans more invested than ever in Elliot Stabler's investigations, but it's also introduced to fans Wesam Keesh's Malachi, an imprisoned hacker who ultimately teams up with the police to earn his freedom. Wesam's not new to television, or the criminal justice genre. His prior credits include guest spots on both the original "NCIS" and one of its spinoffs — "NCIS: Los Angeles" — and a starring role on the Shondaland series "For the People."

While "For the People" was ultimately canceled, Keesh has pushed forward, landing his seven-episode arc on "Organized Crime," which is slated to end on the show's March 3 episode. Generally, Keesh's character is a breath of fresh air in the series. He blurs the lines of good guy and villain, which is always a plus, and he's developed an interesting love story to boot.

Luckily for us, however, our sister site The List recently sat down with Keesh, who opened up not only about his time on "Law & Order: Organized Crime" — he notably got to improv a lot, which he noted led to his character being portrayed deeper — but also what his experience was like joining Shonda Rhimes' universe, why he adores podcasts so much, and what his life and career have been like throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.