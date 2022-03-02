Tom Hiddleston's Latest Loki Comments Have Us Seriously Worried About His MCU Future

When most people think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their first thoughts turn toward the forbears of the overarching franchise. You have Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America leading the way, not only appearing in their own separate series but teaming up (or fighting one another) for various crossover events. However, there's one name who also likely deserves to be on the Mount Rushmore of the MCU, and that's Tom Hiddleston's Loki.

First appearing in 2011's "Thor," Loki's gone on to be a prominent presence in this universe. He was the main villain in 2012's "Avengers" and went on to appear in the other two "Thor" movies as well as "Avengers: Infinity War." He may have met his end at Thanos' (Josh Brolin) hands in "Infinity War," but Marvel wasn't quite done with him yet. He would go on to finally lead his own original self-titled Disney+ series. This sees a different version of Loki get captured by the Time Variance Authority, having to team up with a variant of himself, played by Sophia Di Martino, to get out of this bureaucratic nightmare.

While fans undoubtedly wish more Loki would come down the pipeline, Hiddleston recently made some comments that may have some viewers worried about his future in the MCU.