Here's Why You'll Pay More To See The Batman At Some Theaters

Robert Pattinson takes on an iconic superhero role in "The Batman," DC Films' first movie featuring the character since Ben Affleck portrayed Bruce Wayne in "Justice League" and Batman's first solo film since Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012. The new movie, written and directed by Matt Reeves, is said to be darker than previous iterations of the character, with early reviews pointing to David Fincher detective movies like "Se7en" and "Zodiac" as films of comparison (via CNET).

"The Batman" follows Pattinson's Bruce Wayne at an early stage in his career fighting Gotham's criminal underbelly, tackling multiple antagonists at once in the new movie. Paul Dano portrays the Riddler, Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman, Colin Farrell plays the Penguin, and John Turturro brings Carmine Falcone back to the big screen for a group of formidable enemies. The film's release on March 4 comes just as Hollywood is kicking into high gear for the year: Awards season for the film industry's 2021 slate ends with the Academy Awards on March 27, and several other major releases are set to follow "The Batman" into theaters as spring rings in blockbuster movie season.

The movie theater industry is still trying to dig its way out of an economic freefall that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated; a significant number of would-be moviegoers have still not yet returned to seeing movies in theaters (via Variety). As a result, some "Batman" fans may notice slightly higher ticket prices for "The Batman" while the industry tries to adjust.