Boyd Holbrook Compares Working With Reality And Visual Effects On The Set Of The Cursed - Exclusive

Those that value practical effects will be immensely pleased to hear what played out on the set of "The Cursed." According to actor Boyd Holbrook, the vast majority of effects you see on the screen were actually captured on camera. As he explained in a recent interview, "I'd say about 90, 95% of it was real, practical, in-camera effects. There's been films before where it's on a broomstick with a tennis ball, and that's supposed to be something. You can feel that, whether you can see it or not in the end product of a film, and I think that was really important."

And yes, that includes the main monster you see throughout the film, as he elaborated, "They probably spent half the budget on this animatronic puppet, that's operated by six people. It makes a really big difference, and I think it was really original and something that was scary in a different way." It may have taken a lot of work to operate the puppet, but it looks like it was worth it. The movie has earned rave reviews with many calling it one of the best horror films of the last few years. Just take this review from Dwight Brown of National Newspaper Publishers Association who said, "This is not your average gothic werewolf film. This one has classy production elements, builds intense suspense, and features strong performances."

As the characters learn all too well in "The Cursed," you reap what you sow, and the cast and crew of the movie have reaped one of the more disturbing werewolf pictures in recent memory.

"The Cursed" is now playing in theaters.