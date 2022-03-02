This Is The Role That Landed Paul Dano The Part Of The Riddler In The Batman

The Riddler has been an iconic member of Batman's rogues gallery for over 70 years and remains one of the most popular supervillains that DC Comics has ever created — despite just how hard it is to take him seriously. Edward Nigma (whose name is literally a pun on the word "enigma") uses a variety of puzzles, tricks, and riddles throughout his criminal schemes, often with a grandiose sense of theatricality. Most of the time, he only ever commits crimes to test his wits against Batman and seems to have no other purpose than perpetually tormenting the world's greatest detective with series after series of pointless mind games. If you hadn't already figured out just how much Nigma likes riddles, he also frequently dons an absurd question-mark-speckled unitard to drive the point home.

The version of the Riddler in 1995's "Batman Forever" was famously portrayed by Jim Carrey, whose campy take on the character was about as absurd and nonthreatening as any supervillain could be. Perhaps that's why director Matt Reeves decided to take the character in an entirely different direction in "The Batman," turning one of Batman's most ridiculous villains into a genuinely terrifying serial killer. This version of the Riddler is played by Paul Dano, who manages to bring an entirely new perspective to a character that has remained stagnant for so long.