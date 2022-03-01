The Surprising Legendary Filmmaker Who Almost Directed The Batman

Director Matt Reeves' "The Batman," slated to premiere in theaters this week, follows orphaned billionaire Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) in his second year of fighting crime as Batman, as he pursues a serial killer known as the Riddler, who targets the corrupt elite of Gotham City while leaving mysterious clues in his wake. The film also features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and is wrapped in a mystery that only the legendary caped crusader can solve.

It's safe to say that "The Batman" is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Considering that we're now inching close to the release date, it's hard to remember that in the years before Reeves jumped into the shadows of Gotham, the first post-"Dark Knight Rises" solo Batman film was once set to be written and directed by Ben Affleck, with him in the starring role, until he pulled out of the behind-the-scenes role in January 2017 (via The Hollywood Reporter). At that point, Affleck was still set to star in the project as Batman himself, but that soon changed, as Affleck left the project for personal reasons. Once Warner Bros. began looking for a new director, the idea of continuing with the "Snyder-verse" Batman was replaced by the notion of doing a new incarnation of the character altogether, particularly once they settled on "Cloverfield" director Reeves as the top choice for the job (as THR reported).

However, there were other notable directors who were "in the wings," as THR noted, to take over the job in case something fell through with Reeves. One of those backup directors was "Don't Breathe" director Fede Alvarez... and the other was someone who genre fans know very, very well.