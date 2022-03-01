Elsie Fisher On The Future Of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Franchise - Exclusive
The following article contains spoilers for Netflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."
The "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" franchise remains one of the most enduring series in all of horror. The first film came out in 1974 and remains one of the scariest movies ever made. With its isolated backdrop and disturbing depiction of Leatherface, the film continues to terrify audiences to this day. From sequels to remakes and altered continuities, audiences just can't seem to get enough of the rural carnage, and now, there's one more installment to add to its legacy.
Netflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is a sequel to the original film, even bringing back the character of Sally Hardesty, but this time she's played by Olwen Fouéré instead of the late Marilyn Burns. Sally was the final girl in the original "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," and when she gets wind that Leatherface has started killing again, she suits up to take him down.
Sally's not as fortunate this time around, but newcomer Lila (Elsie Fisher) manages to escape with her life — barely. Fisher spoke with Looper in an exclusive interview and discussed how she could see her future in the franchise playing out.
Elsie Fisher has a unique vision for a Texas Chainsaw sequel
The character of Sally Hardesty returned to the "Texas Chainsaw" fold nearly 50 years since the original film came out. Elsie Fisher has a similar timeframe in mind for when Lila could enter back into the picture. She told Looper, "I always say that I want to leave the franchise alone for like 50 years and then come back and have this movie come out, and it's Lila, and she's really old, and she's picking up all these hobbies. She's been in therapy, and has a family, and it's this super beautiful groundbreaking dramedy film. It's amazing, and then 60 minutes in, Leatherface comes in ... and kills everyone."
It would be a sequel that's a long time coming. No doubt, Netflix has more immediate plans in mind if the platform wishes to continue the franchise. "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" director David Blue Garcia also has some ideas in his back pocket. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "I've actually brainstormed quite a bit about what would happen in a continuation of this story, or just another tale in this world. I have some really cool ideas that I'd love to have the opportunity to pitch if Legendary wants to make another one."
That's not even getting into the "Texas Chainsaw" post-credits scene, where we see Leatherface on a path to return to his home from the original 1974 film. There are plenty of directions for this franchise to take. It's just a matter of what the powers that be want for it.
"Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is now playing on Netflix.