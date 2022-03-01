Elsie Fisher On The Future Of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Franchise - Exclusive

The character of Sally Hardesty returned to the "Texas Chainsaw" fold nearly 50 years since the original film came out. Elsie Fisher has a similar timeframe in mind for when Lila could enter back into the picture. She told Looper, "I always say that I want to leave the franchise alone for like 50 years and then come back and have this movie come out, and it's Lila, and she's really old, and she's picking up all these hobbies. She's been in therapy, and has a family, and it's this super beautiful groundbreaking dramedy film. It's amazing, and then 60 minutes in, Leatherface comes in ... and kills everyone."

It would be a sequel that's a long time coming. No doubt, Netflix has more immediate plans in mind if the platform wishes to continue the franchise. "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" director David Blue Garcia also has some ideas in his back pocket. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "I've actually brainstormed quite a bit about what would happen in a continuation of this story, or just another tale in this world. I have some really cool ideas that I'd love to have the opportunity to pitch if Legendary wants to make another one."

That's not even getting into the "Texas Chainsaw" post-credits scene, where we see Leatherface on a path to return to his home from the original 1974 film. There are plenty of directions for this franchise to take. It's just a matter of what the powers that be want for it.

"Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is now playing on Netflix.