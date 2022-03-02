The Three MCU Legends You Didn't Realize Starred In DC's The Batman

Finally, when it comes to joint actors shared between the MCU and "The Batman," there is Jeffrey Wright, who plays the famous James Gordon in the latter. In most Batman fiction, James Gordon is well known as the Gotham City Police Commissioner and father of Barbara Gordon (aka Batgirl). He is one of Batman's closest and most trustworthy collaborators, and the main reason why the GCPD is often depicted as having a working relationship with the Bat. Gordon is an instantly recognizable role, to be sure, most famously embodied in past films by Gary Oldman in the "Dark Knight" trilogy.

On the MCU side of things, however, Wright's role is deceptively difficult to pick out, if you don't pay attention. That's because unlike the other actors listed, Wright's role in the MCU is entirely done by voice, and he (so far) has not appeared in any movies. Instead, Wright's character of Uatu, aka the Watcher — a cosmic being that observes events across the multiverse — only occurs in the animated Disney+ series, "What If...?" Despite Uatu's efforts to remain impartial, the series shows him eventually realizing that the growing threat posed by one particular variant of Ultron, armed with all six Infinity Stones, requires his intervention. Thus, he assembles various heroes across many universes to make The Guardians of the Multiverse, in order to combat Ultron and save reality as we know it.

With "The Batman," however, we will finally see Wright in a mainline, live-action comic book film. It's an exciting step to see the actor take, and it will hopefully lead to more big roles for the actor.